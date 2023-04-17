Bengal tiger found chained, living in abandoned Tijuana home

By MALIK EARNEST

SAN DIEGO (KFMB) — Mexican authorities recovered a Bengal tiger found to be living in an abandoned Tijuana home.

The office of the Attorney General of Mexico released a statement Monday morning which detailed the finding of a Bengal tiger in the Rinconado neighborhood in Tijuana on Limón Street.

A citizen reported to elements of Mexico’s National Guard that a large animal was on the property of an abandoned site in a construction area of the Rinconado neighborhood.

Mexican officials requested an investigation into the citizen’s claims and discovered a large Bengal tiger chained up on the property.

Photos and video shared by the General Prosecutor of the Republic showed investigators struggling to secure the Bengal tiger in a cage for transportation to local caretakers.

“Mexico has long had a problem with people keeping – and occasionally losing control of – large cats, which are sometimes found at drug traffickers’ residences and are occasionally seen wandering loose,” an article posted by CBS News stated.

Where that large cat came from and who it belonged to is unknown.

