Florida man loses part of leg in alligator attack at RV park

MELBOURNE BEACH, Florida (WFOR) — A 72-year-old man lost his leg in an alligator attack at a central Florida RV park.

The attack happened Friday, just before 2 p.m. at Great Outdoors RV Nature & Golf Resort in Titusville, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said the man’s leg was “amputated” by the gator below his right knee. The man was airlifted to a trauma center.

According to a dispatch call, the gator went back underwater following the attack.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said an alligator trapper was dispatched. Two gators were subsequently removed, but it’s not known whether either of the pair caught had attacked the man, according to FWC.

Fire officials said it’s not yet known what led to the attack.

The FWC said alligators are typically more visible and active during spring and summer. Data released by FWC in 2021 shows that year there were seven major and two minor alligator bites reported across the state.

