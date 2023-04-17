Teen tries to steal from claw machine, gets stuck, park officials say

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

Click here for updates on this story

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A 13-year-old boy got stuck over the weekend after he climbed inside a claw machine at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, park officials say.

A park spokesperson says on Sunday, April 16, just before 2 p.m., Carowinds officials were notified that the teen had climbed into the Cosmic XL Bonus Game (a claw machine) located in Thrill Zone, to steal.

“The park’s medical response team responded quickly, and at 2:11 p.m. ET, the minor exited the machine. He was treated and released from first aid and released to his guardian,” park officials said in a release.

“The safety and security of our guests and associates is Carowinds’ top priority,” park officials went on to say.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.