Damar Hamlin timeline from injury to return to Bills

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing 4 1/2 months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. General manager Brandon Beane says Hamlin got clearance after meeting with a third and final specialist. Beane says all three agreed Hamlin can play again without fear of setbacks or complications. Hamlin was hospitalized for more than a week in Cincinnati and then Buffalo before being released Jan. 11. He has since rejoined teammates, appeared at the Super Bowl and even met with President Joe Biden.

By The Associated Press

