Fremont library board votes to move LGTBQ book to adult section following complaints

By Sean MacKinnon

FREEMONT, Nebraska (KETV) — The Keene Memorial Library Board in Fremont voted unanimously to move the book call “This Book is Gay” from the young adult section, where it’s currently shelved, to the adult section.

Two people requested the book be removed but the library’s director decided to keep it.

Both people appealed that decision, so it was up to the library board to make the decision.

Sandra Murray was one of the people that requested the book be removed.

“Extreme stuff that nobody really wants their kids to learn about,” she said. “Way beyond the pale of what you would ever tell a child.”

The book explicitly describes gay sex and explains gay dating apps and other LGBTQ issues.

The book’s summary describes it as an instruction manual for people in the LGBTQ community to help them with things like coming out and stereotypes.

But Murray requested it be removed, calling it “grossly obscene” and “pornographic.”

The library’s director, Laura England-Biggs, denied the request, saying “while not for every reader, [it] is appropriate for some teens/young adults who may be questioning their identity and wondering if they are alone in the world.”

“Of course parents should control what their children see, should guide their child’s reading for what they feel is appropriate,” England-Biggs said. “However, no two families are going to have the same criteria. So we strongly believe that that decision should not be made for every child.”

After Murray’s appeal, it went to the library’s board, a group of Fremont community members, to decide what to do with the book.

Murray worries kids that who are too young will check it out.

“An 11-year-old is not a young adult,” she said.

The library’s director says it’s in the hands of the board.

“We respect the rights of parents to make these questions known and we would love to talk to folks one on one and discuss it,” England-Biggs said.

The majority of the board said it was uncomfortable while reading the book. But members also expressed restraint in removing it entirely.

Murray was upset with the decision.

“They are mistaken, apparently, thinking that we work for them. They work for us, they are our employees, we are the taxpayers, we pay them,” she said.

A woman who supports the book says LGBTQ youth need it.

“Young people are questioning, they’re trying to figure out who they are, what their identity is and they need to have access to information that’s going to help them,” Michelle Knapp said.

The Fremont City Council could still take on the issue and overrule the library board.

