Iowa’s Senate advances bill to loosen child labor laws

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Senate has passed a controversial bill that would allow minors to work longer hours and in currently banned roles, like serving alcohol at restaurants. The bill’s mainly Republican supporters said it would give children valuable opportunities to work and get paid. The bill’s mainly Democratic opponents said it would increase workplace injuries among kids. The Biden administration has urged U.S. companies to stop hiring children illegally, after a recent investigation found more than 100 kids working overnight and handling dangerous equipment across the country. The Iowa bill still requires approval from the Republican-controlled House and from the Republican governor to become law.

