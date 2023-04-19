Eagle who thought rock was egg gets orphaned eaglet

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Remember Murphy? He’s the bald eagle in Missouri who found a rock in his enclosure last month and mistook it for an egg.

Murphy has been caring for his rock ever since and the internet thought he’d make a great real dad. It turns out, so did his sanctuary.

When an orphaned injured eaglet came through the World Bird Sanctuary, they introduced it to Murphy, and Murphy is turning out to be a pretty good stepdad.

He’s feeding the eaglet and is on his best behavior for the eaglet to follow.

The sanctuary said they don’t have the bandwidth capacity for a live stream but they’re working on a way to get better videos to share.

In the meantime, while not quite as heartwarming, you can always watch the Hays bald eagles, which actually hatched from eggs, on KDKA.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.