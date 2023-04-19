Gov. Kotek calls on Oregon legislators to approve $1.3B in spending to build affordable housing, combat homelessness

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Governor Tina Kotek asked state legislators for $1.3B in spending to help build affordable housing for individuals experiencing homelessness.

In a press conference Wednesday recapping her first 100 days in office, Kotek stated, "I'm calling on the legislature to approve another $1.3 billion dollars before the session is over. A billion dollars in funding to help build and preserve affordable housing. And at least 300 million dollars to continue our work on homelessness, and to ensure we don't lose ground at this critical juncture."

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield was able to ask the Governor a question about $13.9 million in funding coming to Deschutes County to "rehouse" 161 individuals and create 111 shelter beds for low-barrier shelters in the county. He'll have her answer, and his report on the new spending bill request tonight at NewsChannel 21 at Five.