Alec Baldwin thanks wife and attorney in Instagram post following new developments in ‘Rust’ case

Following the news on Thursday that prosecutors in the “Rust” case are planning to dismiss charges made against Alec Baldwin, the actor thanked his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and his attorney Luke Nikas in an Instagram post.

“I owe everything I have to this woman. (and to you, Luke)” the post shared on Thursday said. It also featured a picture of him sitting with his wife.

It’s the first time the actor has posted on his social media since news of the planned dismissal of charges against him related to the 2021 fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins were made public.

Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey said in a statement to CNN on Thursday that the dismissal of the charges against Baldwin is “temporary pending further investigation.”

Hutchins, a cinematographer, was struck and killed by a live round of ammunition fired from a prop gun held by Baldwin, while rehearsing a scene on the set of “Rust” in New Mexico in 2021. Director Joel Souza was also shot and injured.

Baldwin and “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed were both charged with involuntary manslaughter in January. Baldwin had pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors also previously removed a firearm enhancement charge against Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Nikas and Alex Spiro, another attorney representing Baldwin, told CNN on Thursday.

In October, Baldwin reached a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit he was named in that was filed by the family of Hutchins in February last year.

The news of the charges against Baldwin being dropped comes on the heels of the actor’s return to the “Rust” set this week to complete filming of the movie at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana.

