Drug dealing duo targeting hikers along the Appalachian Trail arrested, police say

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

MACON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Police say they were able to arrest their suspects after a tip that the duo, traveling through Appalachian Trail towns, were allegedly selling narcotics to hikers.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, April 18, a tip came through that two subjects were traveling through Appalachian Trail towns and selling narcotics to thru-hikers. The tip said the suspects were currently in the Rock Gap area of Macon County.

Deputies went to the location and found the vehicle belonging to the suspects. Using K9 Chase, a search of the vehicle found 5.56 lbs of marijuana, 8.78 oz of psilocybin (mushrooms), 8 dosage units of LSD and 10 grams of THC wax resin.

Bobbie Anne Drelick, 51, was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, 3 counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell deliver schedule I controlled substance, maintain vehicle/dwelling place and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ioan Edward Craia, 36, was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, 3 counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell deliver schedule I controlled substance, maintain vehicle/dwelling place and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Craia was also wanted in Virginia for the charges of arson to a monument, breaking and entering and grand larceny of a firearm.

