Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:39 AM

Hendersonville man pleads guilty to operating a continuing criminal enterprise

By Kari Barrows

Click here for updates on this story

    HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man from Hendersonville will spend at least six years behind bars after pleading guilty to operating a continuing criminal enterprise in the area.

A press release from District Attorney Andrew Murray says during Henderson County’s two-week trial term that began on April 3, 2023, Dax Edward Suarez, 42, of Hendersonville, pled guilty to operating a continuing criminal enterprise.

“To be guilty of Operating a Continuing Criminal Enterprise, the State must prove the defendant violated a series of continuing felony drug laws and that the defendant acted as a manager in concert with five or more other violators,” District Attorney Murray explained. “In addition, the State must prove the defendant gained a substantial income or resources from his/her drug enterprise.”

Through a multiple-month extensive investigation, the Henderson County Drug Task Force was able to establish the defendant, Suarez, along with many others, was involved in the distribution of large quantities of Methamphetamine in the county and the surrounding area.

Investigators were able to establish probable cause on December 20, 2019, for a blue light stop of a vehicle operated by Suarez. An inspection of the vehicle turned up multiple ounces of meth. The defendant was arrested without incident.

Suarez pled guilty and was sentenced to 83 months minimum and 113 months maximum in prison by the Honorable Peter Knight as part of a plea arrangement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content