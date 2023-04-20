Home sales fell in March, reversing gains

By Anna Bahney, CNN

US home sales fell in March, after a turnaround in February that followed a full year of declining home sales due to surging mortgage rates, according to a National Association of Realtors report released Thursday.

Sales of existing homes in March — which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops — dropped 2.4% from February. Annually, sales were down 22% from a year ago and the seasonally adjusted annualized sales pace dropped from 5.69 million units a year ago to 4.44 million in March.

March’s fall in sales upended the momentum from February’s reversal that ended the longest streak of month-to-month declining home sales on record, going back to 1999 for all homes and 1968 for single-family homes.

Mortgage rates remain volatile — so far this year average rates have ranged from 6.09% to 6.73%. Mortgage rates climbed nearly all that distance in February, when many of the homes sold in March would have gone under contract.

“Home sales are trying to recover and are highly sensitive to changes in mortgage rates,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist. “Yet, at the same time, multiple offers on starter homes are quite common, implying more supply is needed to fully satisfy demand.”

The median price of a US home was lower this March than it was in March 2022, for the second month in a row following more than a decade of year-over-year increases.

The median existing home price was $375,700 in March, down 0.9% from a year ago. February marked the first monthly year-over-year price decline since February 2012.

There are marked regional variations in prices, however. From last year, prices dropped most in the West (down 7.5%), where housing is more expensive. But prices were still climbing from last year in the South (up 0.3%) and the Midwest (up 1.7%) and the Northeast (up 1%).

“Home prices continue to rise in regions where jobs are being added and housing is relatively affordable,” Yun noted. “However, the more expensive areas of the country are adjusting to lower prices.”

Inventory remains stubbornly low, said Yun, but it is improving some.

Total housing inventory at the end of March was 980,000 units, up 5.4% from one year ago. Unsold inventory sits at a 2.6-month supply at the current sales pace, unchanged from February, but up from 2.0 months a year ago.

Homebuyers remain sensitive to mortgage rates

Affordability is not only an issue for first-time homebuyers, but also for many repeat buyers who still need to take on a mortgage, said Danielle Hale, Realtor.com’s chief economist.

Many potential sellers feel “locked in” by their ultra-low existing mortgage rates that they bought or refinanced into over the past few years.

“This suggests that both existing home supply and demand will be sensitive to mortgage rate changes,” said Hale. “While both the total inventory of unsold homes and months supply climbed year over year, both measures remain lower than pre-pandemic norms.”

Even though there is slightly more inventory, high mortgage rates are keeping prices from climbing.

“Nationwide, prices shrank for a second month as buyers continue to be selective and budget-conscious about the homes on which they are submitting offers,” said Hale.

Mid-April is typically among the best times to sell because it offers sellers a good mix of strong buyer demand, fast-selling homes, and rising prices, she said.

“Fortunately for buyers, as the number of sellers putting their homes on the market after this week climbs, competitiveness tends to ebb,” said Hale. “Unfortunately for buyers, this year’s seasonal surge in new listings may be more muted.”

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

