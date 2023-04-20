Iowa State softball, West Virginia baseball form friendship
By JOHN RABY
AP Sports Writer
West Virginia doesn’t have a softball team. Iowa State doesn’t have a baseball team. But the schools formed a bond this spring on the diamond. Iowa State played at Oklahoma State last weekend. West Virginia happened to be in Stillwater, Oklahoma, for a baseball series. Iowa State outfielder Lea Nelson asked the Mountaineers for extra tickets and a West Virginia player obliged. Nelson says the unusual alliance “has been one of the craziest things our team has experienced.” Cyclones coach Jamie Pinkerton says his players hope for more opportunities for the teams to cross paths.