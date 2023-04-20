Mama bear, 4 cubs caught on video in North Carolina neighborhood

By Janice Limon

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WYFF) — It’s not every day you get video of a mama bear and her four cubs, but an area realtor says it’s a sight that happens more often than you’d expect.

At least, when you live in Asheville.

Chris Fundanish, a realtor with Mountain Oak Properties, grabbed his phone to capture the moment last week on Windswept Drive in the Kenilworth neighborhood.

The video shows the mama bear with a cub in her mouth and three other cubs lumbering down the neighborhood street.

“I was meeting a client and turned to get out of the car when all of a sudden I saw them,” Fundanish said. “I thought, ‘I gotta get this on video.’ So, I whipped out my phone and let nature take its course.”

Fundanish said bear sightings are quite common and something he estimates he has seen between 25 and 30 times a year since he moved to Asheville in 2013.

“That’s one of the cool things about living in this area,” he said. “If you look on a map to see how close this happened to the center of downtown, it’s that proximity to nature that is one of the best parts of living here.”

Fundanish urges everyone to be “bear aware,” especially at this time of year.

“It’s their home and their environment, so we have to take care of it and keep them safe,” he said.

