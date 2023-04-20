Woman arrested after fetus found on sidewalk
By Brianna Owczarzak
FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A 26-year-old woman was arrested after a fetus was found on a sidewalk in Flint.
Flint police officers responded to the 1800 block of S. Dort Highway about 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 for reports of a fetus on the sidewalk.
Police investigated and arrested a 26-year-old woman.
No other information has been released on this case, which remains under investigation.
