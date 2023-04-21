Joe, Keller lead Pirates over Reds 4-2 for 5th straight win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Connor Joe had three hits and reached base four times to back a strong start by Mitch Keller and lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 for their fifth straight win. At 14-7, the Pirates are off to their best start since 2002. Cincinnati has lost four in a row and is 5-12 since opening the season by winning two of three from the Pirates. Acquired from Colorado in an offseason trade, Joe went 3 for 3 with a walk and raising his batting average to .377.

