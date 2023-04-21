Jury awards $96M in crash that killed baseball star and dad

DETROIT (AP) — A jury has awarded nearly $100 million to the family of a New Jersey man and his son who were killed in a Detroit-area crash. Jude and Zach Attianese were traveling to a funeral in 2018 when they were killed in a crash involving a semitractor-trailer. Zach Attianese was a star pitcher in high school in Matawan, New Jersey, and was transferring to Florida State University after attending two colleges. He also had the attention of Major League Baseball teams. Family attorney Brian McKeen says there’s evidence the truck driver was careless and had health problems. Truck operator Challenger Motor Freight, based in Ontario, Canada, plans to appeal. An attorney calls the financial award “highly excessive.”

