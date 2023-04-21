LAPD officer arrested for alleged rape of a child under 14

By KABC Staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A Los Angeles police officer was arrested Thursday on suspicion of raping a child under the age of 14, according to the LAPD.

Diego Jose Miranda Lopez, who worked at the North Hollywood station and was on the force for less than a year, was booked for forcible rape of a child under 14.

LAPD said the alleged rape happened before he joined the department. The agency said he resigned when he was confronted about the allegations.

He was taken into custody in the city of Los Angeles and is being held without bail.

The L.A. County District attorney will review the case Monday to determine if charges will be filed.

