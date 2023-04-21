Polish volunteer mortally injured in Ukraine buried at home

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish volunteer who died of wounds sustained during a humanitarian mission in eastern Ukraine has been buried in his home city in western Poland. Marek Mastalerz is the first Polish volunteer known to have been killed in neighboring Ukraine since Russia started the war there 14 months ago. A number of Polish activists have been injured while taking aid to Ukraine. Mastalerz, in his mid-40s, was buried in a Roman Catholic service in Poznan, according to the volunteer group he worked with. Mastalerz and another volunteer, a Ukrainian man living in Poland, were injured March 16 in a Russian missile attack on the town of Konstiantynivka. Mastalerz died on March 27 in a Kyiv hospital.

