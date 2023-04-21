US to begin training Ukrainian forces on Abrams tanks next month

By Haley Britzky, CNN

The US will begin training Ukrainian forces on how to operate Abrams tanks next month as it seeks to get them on to the battlefield against Russia before the end of the summer.

Thirty-one US M1A1 Abrams tanks — the size of a Ukrainian tank battalion — will be sent by mid-May to Grafenwoehr, Germany, where roughly 250 Ukrainians will undergo a 10-week training course with US troops, a US official told reporters traveling with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The tanks are a long-awaited capability for Ukraine, which has been battling Russia for more than a year.

Though the US had originally said it would send the newer M1A2 versions of the tanks, officials said in March that the Ukrainians would instead get the M1A1, dramatically accelerating the timeline for delivering the tanks.

In addition to tanks being provided by the US, Ukraine will also be receiving German Leopard 2 tanks and British Challengers. The armored capability is likely to make a difference on the battlefield for embattled Ukrainian troops, but the impact won’t be immediate after taking into consideration the timeline for training and the significant logistical demands to keep the tanks up and running.

“Those saying, ‘Just give them the damned tanks!’ have likely never seen the choreography to making this work on the battlefield,” retired Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, former commander of US Army Europe, previously told CNN. “In combat, get just a few things wrong and it causes disaster and failure. Lethal tanks turn into pillboxes that don’t move or shoot.”

Roughly 8,800 Ukrainian troops have already finished training in Germany and have returned to Ukraine, Col. Martin O’Donnell, spokesperson for US Army Europe and Africa, said in a statement Friday. Currently, there are approximately 2,250 Ukrainians conducting combined arms training in Germany.

Austin met with allied officials again on Friday as part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein, Germany. The group has provided more than $55 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, Austin said.

“Putin thought that he could easily topple Kyiv’s democratically elected government. He thought that the wider world would let him get away with it. He thought that our unity would splinter,” Austin said of the Russian leader. “But he was wrong — on each and every count.”

At the meeting on Friday, Ukraine’s defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said his country was given a “green light” for “close cooperation” with NATO’s procurement agency.

“Ukraine has reached unprecedented levels of interoperability with NATO. We are, de facto, already a part of the alliance’s security space,” Reznikov said. “I expressed my hope that this would expedite political decisions regarding our country’s NATO integration.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.