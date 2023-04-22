Skip to Content
Gwinnett County police drug take-back initiative scheduled

By Miles Montgomery

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) — The Gwinnett County Police Department is scheduled to participate in the DEA National Drug Take-Back initiative on Saturday morning.

According to police officials, the purpose of the initiative is to “combat increased overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The drug take-back initiative will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., according to officials.

“The partnership between GCPD and DEA aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs,” according to Gwinnett County police officials.

