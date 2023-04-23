Warriors survive Curry calling timeout they didn’t have

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry called a timeout in the final minute the defending champions didn’t have — and nearly cost Golden State a crucial playoff game. The Warriors held on to beat the Kings anyway. Curry said he thought it was a good decision but didn’t know there were no timeouts remaining after the Warriors lost one when their earlier challenge of an offensive foul was unsuccessful. Curry scored 32 points in the 126-125 victory that evened the best-of-seven first-round series with Sacramento at 2-all. Coach Steve Kerr took responsibility for the ill-advised timeout, saying he neglected to inform his team.

