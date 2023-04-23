Yoshida homers twice in 8th as Red Sox beat Brewers 12-5

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Masataka Yoshida homered twice during Boston’s nine-run outburst in the eighth inning as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 12-5. Justin Turner and Yoshida started the eighth with back-to-back homers off Matt Bush that gave Boston a 5-4 lead. Yoshida then capped the inning with a grand slam off Javy Guerra that landed in the second deck of right-field seats. Yoshida became the fifth Red Sox player to homer twice in one inning, and first since Hall of Fame slugger David Ortiz in August 2008. Brian Anderson homered twice for the Brewers.

