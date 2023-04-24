Allegheny County Health Department shuts down 2 food trucks

By KDKA Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department shut down two food trucks for multiple violations, including operating without valid food permits.

Del Vecchio’s Sausage & Fries was ordered to close on April 21, and Revival Chili was ordered to close on April 19, according to the Health Department.

Del Vecchio’s Sausage & Fries lacked potable water, a wastewater retention tank and handwashing facilities, the Health Department said.

Inspectors cited the same issues at Revival Chili, which it said was operating in McKees Rocks.

When the closure orders are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.

