Hundreds of acres burned by Uintah County wildfire threatening residents, infrastructure

By Melanie Porter

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) — Hundreds of acres of land have been burned by a wildfire sparked in Uintah County that is threatening residents and infrastructure.

The “Red Bridge Fire” is about 460 acres and is burning in the River Bottoms South of Ft. Duchesne, officials report.

The fire was first started in a Bureau of Indian Affairs management area and has since spread.

Chris Secakuku, the public information officer for the Bureau of India Affairs in Ouray/Uintah explained the area where the fire is located is extremely difficult to access due to thick brush and trees.

There are a couple of homes in the area, Secakuku reported, but they are not currently threatened by the fire.

Officials say they have requested assistance from the Utah National Guard for air resources.

In response to the call for help, two Black Hawk helicopters equipped with firefighting water buckets and a three-member crew on each headed to the area to assist in firefighting efforts, the Utah National Guard reported.

“We stand ready to support firefighting efforts across the state,” they wrote in a tweet.

Secakuku said there are three fire engines from various state departments working to contain the blaze as well as volunteers from the Uintah County Fire District.

Further details about the number of residents impacted by the fire and how the fire was sparked were not made immediately available.

