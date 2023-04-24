Massive flames at warehouse in Wissinoming

By NIKKI DEMENTRI

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Massive flames broke out at a warehouse in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section Monday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene where large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from two buildings and several trucks, just before 10 a.m.

The fire was at an industrial area behind the Dietz & Watson building.

“It woke us up. Two bangs, one little bang, and then one large bang,” Wissionming resident Roger Corssen said. “The large bang got my attention. I came out, we saw the smoke here.”

“The last explosion ratted the entire block. And I live down the street and my whole house rattled,” another resident Kristal Swick said. “It’s what made me come out, I saw the smoke and I saw the flames.”

At least 140 firefighters responded to the four-alarm fire. It was placed under control at 11:21 a.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.