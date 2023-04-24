Reward grows for information about missing Maine man with schizo-affective disorders

By Adam Bartow

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) — The family of a man from Norridgewock who hasn’t been seen since June 6, 2022, is increasing the reward for information.

Graham Lacher, 38, was last seen leaving the grounds of the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. His family is now offering $5,000 for his safe return. The previous reward was $3,500. They are also looking to place signs in busy areas around the state including Route 1 in Kittery, Route 26 in Portland, Route 1 in Wells, Route 4 in Auburn, Route 1 in Bath and Route 302 in Fryeburg.

Lacher has been diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia and has been the subject of Silver Alerts in Maine, including one in 2021.

“We’ve been offered a $1,500 donation from a friend who lives out of state and wants to help as much as possible,” said Graham’s mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, “so increasing the reward is his way of doing that.”

There have not been any confirmed sightings in almost 11 months. Scully said they continue to believe he is still alive and that he has been seen but not recognized.

Anyone with information about Lacher’s whereabouts can contact the family via Facebook or call Bangor Police Department.

