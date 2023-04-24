Update: 18-year-old shot dead in El Cerrito; Police seek security camera footage

By KPIX Staff

EL CERRITO (KPIX) — An 18-year-old man was shot dead in El Cerrito over the weekend and police were seeking surveillance video to try and identify a suspect.

El Cerrito Police said officers responded Sunday at around 4:32 p.m. to the shooting on the 900 block of Galvin Drive just south of Moeser Lane Calls to 911 indicated multiple shots being fired.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man down in the street. First responders rendered aid and the victim was transported by helicopter to a trauma center for treatment.

Unfortunately, the victim died from his injuries at the hospital. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroner Division identified the victim as Sincere Martin of Oakland.

Witnesses told police the shooter fled west on Stockton Avenue from Galvin Drive toward Ashbury Ave. in a white car. Investigators were looking for residential and business surveillance footage in the area to try to identify the suspect, described as a Black man, approximately 20 years old, with black hair.

Residents in the area who believe they saw the suspect or suspect’s vehicle were encouraged to contact the El Cerrito Police Department.

