16-year-old boy starts nonprofit to address financial costs of cancer after own diagnosis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local 16-year-old boy raised over $20,000 last weekend to help fight the financial costs of battling cancer.

Aiden Hanna of Hampton founded his own nonprofit organization after being diagnoses with a form of bone cancer in 2020.

This past weekend, ‘Aiden’s Helping Hands’ hosted a charity golf tournament after completing his chemo treatments last month.

Aiden got to participate and even served as emcee at the awards dinner.

He says it’s humbling to help others after they helped his family so much.

“I wanted to raise money because I didn’t want kids to go through what I went through and have it be as bad,” Hanna said. “I wanted to support in any way I could by paying medical bills, gas money, or anything.”

Since Aiden started the organization, they’ve raised close to $100,000 and says the community continues to give.

