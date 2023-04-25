Bend councilors OK funding for 2023 neighborhood street safety projects, design work for 2024 list

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend's Neighborhood Street Safety Program has completed eight projects so far, and has 17 more to go. The program is a list of capital projects designed to improve safety in neighborhoods near schools and parks.

The construction includes sidewalks, lighting, and supporting safe routes to school.

Knife River was awarded a $942,544 contract for this year's projects.

They include two improved crossings of Parrell Road, sidewalk infill on NE Seward Avenue, a curb extension at NW Columbia Street and Cumberland Avenue, a lane divider on NE Bear Creek Road at the Larkspur Trail intersection and 1,200 feet of sidewalks on Woodriver drive near Woodriver Park.

AKS Engineering & Forestry was awarded $476,707 for design work on eight projects slated for next year, including safety work on the S-curves on Boyd Acres and Archie Briggs roads, a crossing by Summit High School, a crosswalk across Century Drive and more.

Funds for the projects come from $8 million in the General Obligation (GO) Bond Capital Improvement Program.

