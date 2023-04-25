Benefit concert held in Watsonville for Pajaro flood victims

By Leslie Duarte

WATSONVILLE, California (KSBW) — On Saturday, Chicanos for Charity held a Benefit Concert for La Gente de Pajaro at Carmona’s Barbecue in Watsonville. The event had live music, people dancing, and a car show.

“We wanted to put this event together to help raise funds for our families and brothers and sisters in Pajaro,” said Isaac Rodriguez, a Chicanos for Charity organizer.

The show was organized by local Watsonville business owners and community members, all with the aim of giving back to their neighbors.

“I just really want people to step up and step out and help those less fortunate,” said Sophia Cortez, another Chicanos for Charity organizer.

The money raised will go to support local organizations helping residents impacted by the flood.

“The more money, the more families we will be able to help, and that’s the only thing that matters. We just want the families to get the help they need,” said Providencia Martinez, another Chicanos for Charity organizer.

Organizations like the League of United Latin American Citizens, the Salinas chapter, are delivering aid to the flood victims directly.

“One-hundred percent of the money raised is going to the residents of Pajaro who didn’t receive anything from the disaster that happened,” said Chris Barrera, LULAC Salinas chapter president.

The organizers said they hope Saturday’s event will inspire people to give back to the people of Pajaro.

“Even if it’s $5 or $100, we want to contribute,” said Martinez.

