Court sides with Nationals in MASN fee dispute with Orioles

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s highest court has sided with the Washington Nationals in a long-running dispute with the Baltimore Orioles over television rights fees. The Orioles control the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, a two-team regional sports network. Last decade, an arbitration committee of baseball executives appointed by the Major League Baseball commissioner said the value for the Nationals should be set at $297 million for 2012 through 2016. Baltimore argued the process was tainted and should be decided by a different forum, but the New York Court of Appeals affirmed lower state court rulings in Tuesday’s 6-0 decision.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.