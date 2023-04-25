‘Good riddance’: Packers fans react to Aaron Rodgers trade

By Kendall Keys

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisconsin (WISN) — It’s the end of an era for the Green Bay Packers. According to ESPN, Aaron Rodgers is being traded to the New York Jets.

“Good riddance as far as I’m concerned,” said Lee Bladow, a Packers fan.

Fans at DJ’s Goalpost Sports Bar and Grill reacted to the Aaron Rodgers trade news.

“Big, big Rodgers fan. But, you know, he’s always putting Packer fans wondering what he’s going to do every year. You know, it’s kind of a prima donna type of thing,” said Kenny Kolanowski, a Packers fan.

The Green and Gold Zone owner, Andrew Hundt, said he watched Packers fans lose their love for Rodgers toward the end of his 18-season reign.

WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys asked how much business Rodgers brought in.

“In years past? Fantastic business. But in the last year, he’s kind of alienated half of the fan base,” said Hundt.

The Green and Gold Zone is in the middle of a move from their old location on South 108th Street to 4862 South 74th Street. When doors open on May 1, Hundt said the prices on Rodgers gear will be slashed by up to 70 percent.

“Anything with Rodgers’ name on it,” said Hundt.

They’ll be making room for shipments of Jordan Love jerseys.

“Packer fans need to move on, give Jordan Love a try and see where things go,” said Kolanowski.

WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys asked fans how they thought the team will do with Love as a quarterback instead of Rodgers.

“Well, I think it’s going to be a struggle,” said Kolanowski.

“I’m waiting to see. I’m a little suspect, but the last time he was in, he looked pretty good. So we’ll see,” said Bladow.

