Morton goes 7 innings, Albies 2 HRs, Braves beat Marlins 7-4

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Morton pitched seven strong innings, Ozzie Albies homered twice and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 7-4. One night after Spencer Strider took a no-hitter into the eighth in an 11-0 victory, the 39-year-old Morton allowed three hits and one run with two walks and nine strikeouts. The five-time defending NL East champion Braves have won 10 of 12 against Miami, which got an inside-the-park homer from Yuli Gurriel in the ninth off Jesse Chavez. Gurriel scored on a head-first slide. Chavez struck out Jorge Soler to end the game with runners on first and second. Bryan Hoeing took the loss, allowing four runs in 3 2/3 innings.

