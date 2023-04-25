Wolverhampton beats Palace 2-0 to boost survival hopes

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton’s relegation fears were eased after a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. A Joachim Andersen own goal after three minutes and a stoppage time penalty from Ruben Neves secured the crucial victory at Molineux and opened up a nine-point gap to the drop zone. Julen Lopetegui’s team quickly bounced back from the 2-1 loss against Leicester on Saturday to move up to 13th in the table. Wolverhampton got off to the perfect start when Neves’ corner bounced in the area and fired off Andersen’s knee before hitting the bar and crossing the line.

