New Barbie from Mattel is “so exciting for the Down syndrome community,” local advocate says

BOSTON (WBZ) — Mattel is launching a first-of-its-kind Barbie doll with Down syndrome.

The toy company worked with the National Down Syndrome Society on the doll’s shape, clothing and accessories. She features a shorter frame, longer torso and facial characteristics common with those diagnosed with Down syndrome. The Barbie also has ankle foot orthotics, used for support by many children with Down syndrome.

On her dress, the doll wears butterflies as well as yellow and blue colors associated with Down syndrome awareness. And she has a pendant necklace with three chevrons representing the three copies of the 21st chromosome.

Carolyn Foreman, the education director of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, told WBZ-TV’s Paula Ebben that representation is everything.

“It’s so exciting for the Down syndrome community to see themselves represented,” she said. “But I also think that we should be encouraging all children to be playing with all the Barbies that come out and playing with Barbies that may not look like themselves. That’s so important and I think this new Barbie is a representation of that.”

The doll is part of the Barbie “Fashionistas Line,” which Mattel says offers kids more diverse representations of beauty.

