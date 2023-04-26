Urías goes 4 for 4 to carry surging Orioles past Red Sox 6-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ramón Urías went 4 for 4 and scored three runs, Anthony Santander had two RBIs and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 to win their fifth straight series. Tyler Wells gave up two runs and four hits over 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander retired 10 straight at one point and matched his career high of seven strikeouts. Félix Bautista, the third Orioles reliever, worked the ninth to seal Baltimore’s 10th win in 12 games. Masataka Yoshida homered for the Red Sox, who had won four straight series before Wednesday’s loss in the deciding matchup of a three-game set.

