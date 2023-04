Velada del año 3 de Ibai: cuándo es, quiénes son los participantes y lo que debes saber de las entradas

Ampeter vs Papi Gavi River vs La Rivers Luzu vs Fernanfloo Shelao vs Viruzz Amouranth vs Mayichi Germán Garmendia vs Coscu

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.