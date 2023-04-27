Man charged after posing as sheriff’s deputy and taking gun onto school campus

By Sasha Lenninger

BERNALILLO COUNTY, New Mexico (WBBM) — A man who Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies say posed as a deputy on a dating app is also being charged for pretending to be a deputy while on an APS campus, according to a criminal complaint.

In court documents, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office claims Rico TreShon Dukes went to Volcano Vista High School on April 19 to visit his teachers while wearing a uniform shirt with a badge and two shoulder patches. Court documents say Dukes also had a firearm on his hip at the time of the visit. Documents say Dukes walked around with another person at Volcano Vista High School, where he is allegedly a former student.

Deputies say Dukes also posed as a deputy on the dating app Tinder. Dukes posted several photos to his dating profile on Tinder posing as a deputy, including a photo where he was wearing a duty belt with a firearm. Deputies say another photo included a fully marked patrol unit that they say Dukes claimed as his own.

