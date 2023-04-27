News conference planned after 2 explosions in New Hampshire

By Ray Brewer & Hannah Cotter

WEARE, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A man in Weare was injured Thursday morning when what he believes was a pipe bomb exploded near his van, the second explosion in the town in less than 24 hours.

Weare Police Chief Christopher Moore said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the two explosions that occurred in the town.

A man who asked not to be identified told News 9 that he was driving near 16 Sugar Hill Road at about 6:50 a.m. Thursday when he noticed something strange.

“I was heading to work,” said the man. “I noticed some smoke coming from the ditch, so I slowed down to see what it was. I couldn’t really tell what it was. I went to take off, and boom! The bomb exploded on the side of my van.”

The man said there’s no doubt in his mind that it was a bomb. The ATF has confirmed that there was an explosion but has yet to confirm what caused it. The victim said he suffered minor injuries.

“A couple glass cuts on my face,” he said.

The victim said he saw another vehicle in the area at the time, but there has been no confirmation as to whether it was involved.

The ATF said an earlier explosion occurred at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday near 362 Dustin Tavern Road. There were no injuries or property damage and a small fire was extinguished, police said.

Neighbors said they heard the loud explosion, and one said it shook his house.

Investigators said they are comparing the devices from both scenes to see if they are related and whether they were intentionally set or went off accidentally.

Police are asking members of the public if they have any surveillance cameras or dash cameras that point to any portion of Sugar Hill Road or Dustin Tavern Road to check their footage around the times of the explosions — 6:10 p.m. Wednesday near 362 Dustin Tavern Road and 6:50 a.m. Thursday near 16 Sugar Hill Road — and notify Capt. Frank Hebert at 603-529-7755.

New Hampshire State Police and Weare police are assisting with the investigation.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Sugar Hill Road was reopened for the public. It had been closed since just after 7 a.m.

Police had briefly closed down a chunk of Concord Stage Road, also known as Route 77, while they investigated, but that road was later cleared to open.

In announcing Sugar Hill Road was reopening, police on Facebook reminded all drivers and pedestrians to “always remain alert,” adding that if they see something, they should say something.

New Hampshire State Police said that local traffic could be impacted during the investigation.

