No Bull: Steer on the loose after Illinois senior prank goes awry

NILES, Illinois (WBBM) — The steaks were high Thursday morning after a senior prank went awry, leading to a steer on the hoof though north suburban Niles.

Video from a neighbor captured a loose steer trotting down the road as a group, later determined to be students, chased it.

Niles police said students who attend Northridge Prep School “were apparently involved in what was described as a ‘senior prank,’ by bringing live animals to the school.”

Police determined the students bought the steer and a pig on Craiglist. The pig was picked near Dixon, Illinois, and the steer was purchased near Winneconne, Wisconsin.

Police said a student also brought chickens from home to the school as part of the prank.

The steer escaped and went through a neighborhood. CBS 2 learned the animal loose was a steer, despite originally reporting “cow.” A steer is male bovine that has been castrated.

Around 9:15 a.m., police were seen on video wrestling the steer and capturing it.

Police worked with Wagner Farms in nearby Glenview to secure the steer. Wagner Farms can’t take possession of the steer, so it will be taken to Hooved Animals Humane Society in Woodstock, Illinois.

The students responsible were cited for curfew violation, disorderly conduct, animal feces accumulation, and prohibited animal species in connection to the incident, police confirmed. The school administration refused to pursue any criminal charges.

Roger Plummer was on his way home from his WBBM Radio shift when he captured the steer on video.

“When I looked up I thought, ‘is that cow running down the street?’ Plummer said.

He said he saw about a half dozen young men running.

“I yelled out of course, ‘why is a cow running down the street?'” Plummer said.

Someone told him, “I’m sorry sir, sometimes things like this happen.”

