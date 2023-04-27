Skip to Content
Woman whose accusation led to the lynching of Emmett Till has died at 88, coroner says

By Dianne Gallagher and Sara Smart, CNN

Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusation led to the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till, has died, Megan LeBoeuf, the chief investigator with the Calcasieu Parish coroner’s office confirmed to CNN.

Donham, 88, died on April 25 in Westlake, Louisiana, a fact of death letter from the coroner’s office obtained by CNN says.

CNN has reached out to the Till family.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

