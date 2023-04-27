Youth and mental health conversation comes to Farmington Hills

By LUKE LASTER

FARMINGTON HILLS, Michigan (WWJ) — In Farmington Hills Wednesday night, another community conversation comes to city hall.

It’s aimed at young people, organized by young people, all with the common goal of keeping one another “SAFE”, (suicide awareness for everyone).

“That is our mantra with SAFE, is let’s talk about it,” said Farmington Hills city council member Ken Massey.

“SAFE” has been in Farmington Hills for more than a decade now.

“I want to make sure that we’ve given information to people that is helpful to them that is educational and that allows them to open dialogues to their kids and other family members,” Massey said

The evening began with networking opportunities to allow students and people interested in ways and resources to better their, or people they care about’s mental health.

“It’s health, and health is important for everyone to know about themselves,” said Cyriano Consolino, a sophomore at Farmington Hills High School.

Consolino and Abigail Brooke, a fellow student at Farmington Hills High, are responsible for starting a division of “SAFE” within their high school. Consolino says she hopes “SAFE” gets taken to more schools in the area.

“The way that we talk about physical health, I think it’s important that we also bring that exact way to mental health. So I prefer to all, any schools that would like to for them to have their own, little “SAFE” chapter just so really we can get the information out there,” said Consolino.

