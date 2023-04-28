Italy returns ancient stele, illegally exported, to Turkey

ROME (AP) — Italy has returned to Turkish authorities a funerary stele dating from ancient Roman times because investigation determined that the artifact was illegally excavated from southeastern Turkey. Italy’s specialized Carabinieri paramilitary police art squad said Friday it had determined that the object was illegally exported. It eventually wound up in a private home in Florence, Italy, after being purchased in France. The art squad for decades has been in the vanguard of efforts to ensure that artistic and archaeological works are returned to their rightful country of provenance if exported without permission. The stone work depicts a noblewoman and carries an inscription saying she loves her husband.

