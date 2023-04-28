James Corden’s top 7 ‘Carpool Karaoke’ guests

By Marianne Garvey

James Corden has said farewell to his late show, but he left a legacy of laughs for his audience (and the internet) with his “Carpool Karaoke” segments.

The talk host drove to work with some of the most famous singers in the world over nine seasons, talking and singing along to everything from “Penny Lane” to “Jenny From the Block.”

Here are seven of Corden’s most memorable carpools.

Paul McCartney

Corden lists this carpool among his favorites. This 24-minute episode showed Corden taking McCartney to memorable places from his childhood in Liverpool, including a barber shop and a florist. At one point, the two visit his childhood home where the Beatle shows Corden where he used to pen songs with John Lennon. Later they hit up a pub where McCartney performs.

Adele

Adele’s first appearance on “Carpool Karaoke” is the most popular video on “The Late Late Show’s” YouTube channel. The two belt out “Hello” and “Someone Like You.” When Adele performs Nicki Minaj’s “Monster” verse brilliantly, it’s an amazing surprise.

Adele also appeared on the last “Carpool Karaoke,” where she thanked Corden for being such a good friend.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey practices her accents, wears giant sunglasses, a butterfly ring, a driving glove, and delivers pure diva perfection in this episode.

Corden credits Carey with boosting the show high enough to start getting him A-listers. Their duet of “Vision of Love” is a treasure.

Elton John

The two drive around Los Angeles in the rain, and Codren gets the singer to admit his biggest tantrum was when he asked someone to make the wind stop blowing. They end the trip with an epic rendition of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me.”

J.Lo

If you’ve ever wondered who has the best celebrity contact list in Hollywood, Corden determines it’s Jennifer Lopez.

After snooping through her phone and seeing Bradley Cooper and Cristiano Ronaldo listed, he lands on Leonardo DiCaprio, texting him “Hey Baby” and signing it “J.Lo, you know, from the block.”

Madonna

As they drive around New York, Madonna sings “Vogue” and puts her feet on the ceiling. Worth the watch for that alone.

Michelle Obama

Then First Lady Michelle Obama joins Corden for a drive around the White House grounds, singing along to Stevie Wonder and Beyoncé.

Obama performing the “Single Ladies” dance is a hightlight. Missy Elliott later joins for “This Is For My Girls” and “Get Ur Freak On”.

