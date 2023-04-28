Rockies place RHP Márquez on IL with elbow inflammation

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have placed right-handed pitcher Germán Márquez on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Márquez left his start Wednesday after feeling a sharp pain in his elbow in the bottom of the fourth inning on his 58th pitch of the game. He was making his first start since April 10, when he left his start against St. Louis with right forearm tightness. Right-hander Connor Seabold was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill Márquez’s roster spot.

