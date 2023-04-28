Signature Bank failed because of ‘poor management,’ FDIC report finds

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

The collapse of Signature Bank was due to “poor management,” according to a report from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation released Friday.

In particular, bank management did not fully understand the risks associated with accepting cryptocurrency deposits, the report said.

However, “contagion effects” from Silicon Valley Bank’s failure and Silvergate Bank’s self-liquidation, which occurred just days before Signature Bank was forced to close, helped ignite the run on deposits, the FDIC report stated.

This story is developing and will be updated.

