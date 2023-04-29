A man is fatally shot near a popular New Orleans restaurant on first day of Jazz Fest

By Jay Croft, CNN

A man was fatally shot and a woman wounded Friday night outside a New Orleans restaurant near the annual Jazz Fest, which started Friday.

Officers responded to a call of shots being fired in the 3800 block of Canal Street about 8:20 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department said in a news release.

They found a man dead at the scene near Mandina’s Restaurant, a 90-year-old institution. A woman was taken to a hospital where she was in stable condition, police said.

A Mandina’s customer texted affiliate WDSU that everyone inside dropped to the floor as gunshots were heard.

A woman on the streetcar at the time told WDSU the streetcar was stopped and police told everyone to get off but did not say why.

Customers left the restaurant after a 90-minute lockdown, the station reported.

CNN has reached out to the restaurant. It has drawn generations of locals and visitors and is known for its Creole-Italian food and casual atmosphere, said Times-Picayune restaurant writer Ian McNulty, who lives in the area.

“The neighborhood comes alive during Jazz Fest,” he said. “It would be busy on any Friday night, but especially after Jazz Fest.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.