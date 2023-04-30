Crews recover female body in water after kayaker goes missing

By Danica Sauter and Carmyn Gutierrez

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Crews recovered a female body after reports of a kayaker being hit by a boat had crews investigating near Hamilton Creek.

Crews were called to 2901 Bell Road at around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department. Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Nashville Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Nashville Fire responded to the incident. Officials said a kayaker didn’t resurface after being hit by a boat.

Officers learned that a boat with three people on it collided with a solo kayaker and the paddler of the kayak went missing.

Through interviews with witnesses and the cooperation of the driver of the boat, officers were able to identify an area of water where the missing kayaker may have been.

Officials used a remote operated vehicle (ROV) in the area and found the body of a female kayaker in 54 feet of water.

Divers with Nashville OEM recovered the kayaker shortly after 3 p.m.

The kayaker is being identified only as a Middle Tennessee resident pending next of kin notifications and this incident remains under investigation, officials said.

