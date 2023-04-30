Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a bullet hit family home

By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A major tragedy was “inches away” from striking former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ family on Saturday.

The former mayor said that someone allegedly fired a gun and a bullet hit her family’s home. Bottoms shared photos on her social media showing a bullet hole in the wall of her nephew’s room.

“What goes up must come down. Someone fired a gun in the air, likely miles away, and it came through the house into my nephew’s room,” she said. “He was in the bed inches away.”

“We are grateful that God protected him. If you have a gun, please act responsibly. This could be you or your child,” she added.

Bottoms joined the White House last summer as the top adviser becoming director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, adding the advice and counsel of a Black woman to Biden’s inner circle. She succeeded Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman who in April left for a senior role at the Democratic National Committee.

She announced she was leaving her position in February.

Bottoms filled a key White House role at a politically important time in the runup to November elections that could determine the fate of President Biden’s agenda.

Bottoms is a lawyer and politician who served as the 60th mayor of Atlanta from 2018 to 2022. Before becoming mayor, she was a member of the Atlanta City Council, representing part of southwest Atlanta. Bottoms announced last year that she would not run for a second term as mayor before accepting the role at the White House.

